Kenya: No, Kenyan State Broadcaster Didn't Quote Former Chief of Staff Calling Out Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka

A graphic with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) logo and a quote attributed to former presidential chief of staff Nzioka Waita has been shared on Facebook.

The quote reads: "I won't buy the blackmail by some ukambani leaders who are suggesting I must work closely with the wiper party leader if I want to be Machakos governor. My conscience is very clear, Kalonzo can't make anyone Governor, and that is why I am working with Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga. I will be Machakos Governor on an ODM ticket under Azimio. I can't associate myself with village parties, that will be suicidal."

Former Kenyan vice president Kalonzo Musyoka is the leader of the Wiper Democratic Movement, while former prime minister Raila Odinga is the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and a contender for president in the upcoming general election.

Waita, who had been current Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta's chief of staff since 2016, resigned on 9 February 2022 to run for governor for Machakos county in the August 2022 elections.

But did the KBC publish this quote? We checked.

Fabricated quote

Africa Check searched for the graphic on the KBC News website and Facebook page and could find no evidence of it.

But the KBC stamped it "fake" on Twitter, with the caption "Fake post ... ".

There is no evidence Nzioka Waita made the statement.