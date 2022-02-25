Congo-Kinshasa: DRC President Appoints Afrima Legend Award Winner, Koffi Olomide, Congo's Ambassador of Culture

Recently, President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) appointed multi-award-winning music veteran, Koffi Olomide who bagged the Legend Awards at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), the country's ambassador of culture.

While hosting the musician at the official residence at Camp Tshatshi Palace, Kinshasa, on Monday, February 14, 2022, the President lavished praise on him, remarking that the award was both a significant achievement for not just the singer, but the entire country.

In recognition of the honour bestowed on him by AFRIMA as well as his work, Tshisekedi also presented the 65-year-old Soukous singer with a diplomatic passport.

Olomide who presented his 24-carat gold-plated AFRIMA plaque to the President promised to maintain a reputation worthy of emulation by African youths.

This appointment would see Olomide, who has been active in the Congolese music industry for over five decades, help boost DRC's increasing attempts at repositioning its cultural and creative economy. Last December, The Congolese Rumba was officially added to the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) heritage list, sparking hope for the country's cultural progression.

The multi-award-winning artist and founder of the Quartier Latin International Orchestra has over 30 studio albums to his credit, and has carved a reputation as one of the fundamental growth pillars of the Congolese, and by extension, African music industry.