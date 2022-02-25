Morocco: Social Dialogue - Agreement Signed Between Government, Trade Unions in Health Sector

Rabat — The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, chaired, Thursday in Rabat, the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and all the trade unions representing the sector.

This agreement, which is the result of several sectoral social dialogue sessions and compromises on numerous priority issues, was signed in the presence of the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Aït Taleb, and the Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget, Faouzi Lakjaa, says a statement from the head of government's department.

The signing of this agreement reflects the government's strong determination to enshrine the social dialogue mechanism, to advocate the participatory approach in terms of communication with the various social partners, and to encourage adherence to a serious and responsible dialogue, adds the same source.

It is also a constructive debate to reach solutions capable of improving the professional and social conditions of civil servants in the sector and to launch a real reform of the national health system which is in harmony with the great royal project relating to the generalization of social protection.

The sectoral social dialogue between the Ministry of Health and Social Protection led to an agreement on several issues, including the improvement of the situation of doctors through the change of the index grid of this category so that its starts with index 509 with all of its allowances.

It is also about allowing nurses to benefit from advancement in the frame and the grade and to revise upwards the indemnity for professional risks for the benefit of administrative executives and health technicians.

The agreement also plans to subsidize the Hassan II Foundation for the promotion of social works of health personnel so that it strengthens its services for the benefit of professionals in the sector and to schedule the presentation, as soon as possible, at the Government Council of a draft decree relating to scientific attachés.

It also stipulates the continuation of dialogue regarding the other issues that arise, with a view to guaranteeing the full support of all professionals in the health sector for the major royal project relating to medical coverage.

Chaired by the Minister of Health and Social Protection, this sectoral dialogue took place in the presence of the Minister Delegate in charge of the budget, and the trade unions representing the health sector, namely the National Health Federation (UMT), the National Health Union (CDT), the National Public Health Union (FDT), the Independent Union of Nurses, the Independent Union of Doctors in the Public Sector, the National Health Federation (UGTM), the National Federation of the Health Sector (UNTM) and the Democratic Health Organization (ODT).