Nigeria: Zamfara Impeachment - Govt Can't Bully Opposition Into Submission, Says Saraki

25 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has condemned the abrupt impeachment of the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahadi Ali Gusau, without complying with constitutional process and procedures.

In a statement released on his social media handles, Saraki noted that:

"At this time, when all leaders and stakeholders in our young democracy should be pursuing and encouraging all means to follow the Constitution, the abrupt impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Mahadi Ali, without following due process and just because he refused to join the ruling party is truly disheartening.

"We cannot attempt to subvert the freedom of association of any individual -- whether a sitting public office holder or a regular citizen. This freedom allows any individual to freely join or exit a political party when he deems fit. The ruling party should not and cannot attempt to brow-beat a public office holder to join their party or to bend to their political leanings, simply because they have the majority in the legislature.

"We must preserve the integrity of our democratic institutions, otherwise, we risk setting dangerous constitutional and political precedents that can spiral.

"At this time, I must commend Barr. Mahadi Ali, for his courage and tenacity in the face of overwhelming adversity. He has shown that he is a young and progressive leader with true conviction. He stands as a beacon of hope for many young Nigerians", Saraki stated.

