Nigeria: Music Superstar, Tome Kicks Off 2022 With New Album 'Love Over Vanity'

Riding on the heels of a successful music year which peaked at the 2021 JUNO Awards where her single, "I Pray" (featuring Jamaican superstar Sean Kingston) clinched the JUNO Award for Reggae Recording of the year, Nigerian-Canadian music superstar, Tome starts off the year 2022 with a genre-rich 10-track album dubbed 'Love Over Vanity' (L.O.V).

Despite achieving success and critical acclaim at such a young age, Tome doesn't seem to be resting on her oars. The songstress dominated the Nigerian Detty December scene as she captivated various audiences after delivering stellar performances in major shows across the country and other major cities around the world including London & Toronto. On the heels of the release of her latest hit single titled "Wait", Tome goes back to back with the release of this scintillating body of work to open her music year. Her ability to effortlessly create a masterpiece with any music genre makes her stand out from the crowd and definitely makes this album unique.

Love Over Vanity opens with 'Nobody Else' produced by hit music producer, Yung Willis. The track is a classic R&B record that expresses how we want our special love interests to remain in our lives and we don't want anyone else to take their position in our hearts and lives.

'Hold You' featuring Mozambique music sensations, Yaba Buluku Boyz, is a mesmerizing love track laced on a catchy Amapiano beat produced by DJ Tarico. Its rhythm and lyrics chronicle a lover's desire to always be with his heartthrob, be close and share the intimacy and passion that comes with 'holding' and cuddling.

Tome brought onboard other heavyweight music producers like Shizzi, Zan, Sebastien Graux, Que Beat, AJ, Michelin Shin, Ear Drumz, Louddaa, LT Moe, and Legendury Beatz to create 'Burn Up', 'Please', 'Be There', 'Dangerous', 'Good Life', ' amapiano track 'Wait', 'Mad', and self-named track 'Töme'.