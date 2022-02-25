Nigeria: In Major Shake-Up, INEC Redeploys 186 Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed 186 staff across the country as part of efforts to ensure efficient and optimal performance.

The affected staff are either serving in their states of origin or have served for between 10 and 32 years in the same state.

INEC, in a statement by the chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye noted that the commission considers the long stay of staff in the same state as unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities they discharge.

He further said that in line with the commission's existing posting policy, no head of department (HoD) or Electoral officer (EO) will, henceforth, serve in his/her state of origin, adding also that no staff will serve for more than two electoral cycles in the same duty post.

Okoye in the statement said "Commission has identified 186 staff for immediate redeployment. Among them are 46 HoDs who are either serving in their States of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same state as well as 140 EOs serving in their states of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same state."

Okoye said the redeployed staff are to complete the hand/take over office no later than Wednesday March 9, 2022.

He added that the exercise "will be an ongoing exercise that will extend to other categories of staff in the commission's headquarters, state and local government offices nationwide."