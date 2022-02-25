Nigeria: Court Declares Evans, 2 Others Guilty of Kidnapping

25 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja, presided over by Justice Hakeem Oshodi has declared Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) and two others guilty of kidnapping.

Vanguard had reported that the premises of Ikeja High Court, Lagos, was under tight security as Justice Oshodi was currently delivering judgment in the conspiracy and kidnapping charges brought against Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans) and five others.

Justice Oshodi, on Friday, found Chukuwuememe Onwuamadike also known as Evans and two other guilty of kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Donatus Dunu on February 14, 2017, and collecting 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.

Five persons were arraigned along with Evans, but the court found only two of the defendants guilty.

They are Evans, Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu.

The defendants are currently awaiting sentencing for the offence which carries a maximum of life imprisonment.

Details coming.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

