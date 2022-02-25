Kenya: Senator Githiomi Quits Ruling Jubilee to Join Ruto's UDA

Nairobi — Nyandarua Senator and Senate Lands Committee Chairperson Mwangi Githiomi on Friday ditched ruling Jubilee Party to join Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance.

Senator Githiomi was received by DP Ruto at his Karen office, accompanied by Murang'a Senator Irungu Kangata, MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Rigathi Gachagua.

"Growing bigger and better. Welcoming Senator Mwangi Githiomi to the Hustler Nation," DP Ruto tweeted.

He is the latest politician from the once Jubilee-loyal central Kenya which has largely pledged allegiance to Ruto, a state of affairs President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen to reverse having endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.