Kenya: Senator Githiomi Quits Ruling Jubilee to Join Ruto's UDA

25 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nyandarua Senator and Senate Lands Committee Chairperson Mwangi Githiomi on Friday ditched ruling Jubilee Party to join Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance.

Senator Githiomi was received by DP Ruto at his Karen office, accompanied by Murang'a Senator Irungu Kangata, MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Rigathi Gachagua.

"Growing bigger and better. Welcoming Senator Mwangi Githiomi to the Hustler Nation," DP Ruto tweeted.

He is the latest politician from the once Jubilee-loyal central Kenya which has largely pledged allegiance to Ruto, a state of affairs President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen to reverse having endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X