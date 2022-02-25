Liberia: 3 Liberian Female Referees Get International Assignment

Liberia's three international women referees have been appointed by CAF to the match between Senegal and Ghana U-17 women's national teams in the 2022 U17 Womens' World Cup Qualifiers.

The 2022 African U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament is scheduled to be the 8th edition of the African U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament, the biennial international youth football competition is organized by CAF to determine which women's under-17 national teams (3 teams) from Africa qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The match is expected to be played between March 3-5 in Senegal.

Experienced referee Sylvina Gernett will take charge of the match as central referee. She will be supported on the sidelines by her compatriots Tracy Chayee and Hannah Moses and Guinean referee Aissatou Kante as the fourth official.

This latest assignment marks referee Garnett's first international assignment in 2022. She has been Liberia's lone female referee since 2019. Her last international assignment in 2021 was in October when she handled the Women's AFCON qualifiers match between Guinea Bissau and Mauritania at the Estádio 24 Setembro in Bissau.

For assistant referees Chyee and Moses, this is their first-ever international assignment following their acceptance by FIFA's Referee Committee to officiate international matches this year.

The duo have been two of Liberia's outstanding female referees over the years and have both officiated many high profile games in various divisions of the Liberian league and special arranged international matches in Liberia.

This will be the first in a decade that Liberia has three international women referees.