Nigeria: NDLEA Docks 10 Thais, 9 Nigerians, Vessel for Drug Trafficking

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday arraigned ten Thailand citizens, nine Nigerians and a vessel, MV Chayanee Naree before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly importing 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into the country.

The foreigners and their alleged Nigerian accomplices were docked before Justice Daniel Osiagor on a four-count charge of conspiracy; unlawful transportation and unlawful importation of the said banned narcotic.

The Thais arraigned alongside the vessel were: Krilerk Tanakhan; Boonlert Hansoongnern; Jakkarin Booncharoen; Thammarong Put-t-Ek; Worrapat Paopinta; Marut Kantaprom; Werapat Somboonying; Urkit Amsri; Panudet Jaisuk and Amrat Thaw.

While the nine Nigerians were: Samuel Messiah; Ishaya Maisamari; Ilesanmi Ayo Abbey; Osabeye Stephen; Gbenga Ogunfadeke; Kayode Buletiri; Rilwan Omotosho Liasu; Saidi Sule Alani and Jamiu Adewale Yusuf.

The NDLEA prosecutor, Mrs Theresa Asuquo told the court that the defendants were arrested on October 13, 2021, at Apapa in Lagos.

He said the defendants allegedly committed the offences alongside: Kehinde Enoch, Ayo Joseph and one Tunde, who are all said to be at large.

Asuquo maintained that the offences are contrary to and punishable under sections 11 (b), 11(a) and 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them by the court's registrar with the assistance of an interpreter.

After their pleas were taken, Mrs Asuquo asked the court for a trial date and an order remanding the defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services.

In his ruling, Justice Osiagor directed that the Thais will continue to enjoy the bail terms granted to them by the NDLEA while he grants bail to the Nigerians in the sum of N1 million with one surety each in like sum.

He then adjourned the case till May 17 for the commencement of the trial.