West Africa: Federal Govt, AfDB, Ecowas to Empower 50 Million Nigerian Women

The federal government, in partnership with the African Development Bank, AfDB, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and development partners are set to empower 50 million Nigerian women with financial and non- financial opportunities through the use of mobile application in the country.

The director, economic development, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Alhaji Idris Muhammed, made the disclosure Thursday in Abuja, at the ongoing technical working group meeting on monitoring and evaluation of investment by the federal government on women economic empowerment to validate the monitoring and evaluation tool developed to track and monitor allocations to women economic empowerment in Nigeria.

The validation meeting, organised by the National Institute for policy and strategic studies, in collaboration with the federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning, was supported by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) under the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Represented by the assistant director, social welfare of the ministry, Emilia Idris, the director said the federal government, through the collaboration of ECOWAS, and the AfDB is working to reach 50 million women through a dynamic platform via a mobile app.

He disclosed that along with other innovative interventions aimed at improving the socioeconomic development of Nigerian women, the federal government will continue to work with other stakeholders to uplift the economic empowerment of women in the country.

"The federal government through the ministry of women affairs will continue to partner with local communities to ensure mainstreaming and economic empowerment of equity, equality, and sustianble development in Nigeria," he said.

Earlier, while declaring the validation meeting open, the director, monitoring and evaluation, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zakari Lawal, said the federal government is committed to investing in women and has introduced the accountability component by establishing a tracking system to track, monitor, and ensure value for money in the implementation of allocations to women economic empowerment in Nigeria.