Namibia: Golden Deeps Finds High Grade Copper, Vanadium At Nosib

25 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THE AUSTRALIAN exploration company looking for minerals in Namibia, Golden Deeps, has reportedly found traces of high-grade copper-vanadium-lead mineralisation near Otavi.

According to the company, a diamond drill hole tested the shallow copper-vanadium-lead-silver oxide zone from the surface at the Nosib Prospect.

Golden Deeps reported it returned exceptional copper, vanadium, and lead spot readings on drill core, including up to 16% copper, 3,7% vanadium, and 15,9% lead.

The company said further drilling is in progress, testing for extensions of this shallow, very high-grade copper vanadium-lead zone in an area of sub-cropping copper mineralisation to the north of the currently drilled area.

The mineralised zone has so far been tested over a 100 metre strike length and remains open to the north-east and south-west at the surface.

"The very successful drilling programme at Nosib continues to intersect very high-grade copper-vanadium-lead mineralisation from the oxide zone that remains open to the north-east where drilling is continuing," said Golden Deeps chief executive Jon Dugdale.

He said the company will continue its dual focus on defining shallow copper-vanadium-lead oxide deposits that may provide an early pathway to production of high-value products for the renewable energy battery industries, as well as targeting larger scale, copper-silver sulphide deposits at depth for the development of a major long term, production centre in the Otavi copper belt.

