Namibia: Golden Deeps Finds High Grade Copper, Vanadium At Nosib

THE AUSTRALIAN exploration company looking for minerals in Namibia, Golden Deeps, has reportedly found traces of high-grade copper-vanadium-lead mineralisation near Otavi.

According to the company, a diamond drill hole tested the shallow copper-vanadium-lead-silver oxide zone from the surface at the Nosib Prospect.

Golden Deeps reported it returned exceptional copper, vanadium, and lead spot readings on drill core, including up to 16% copper, 3,7% vanadium, and 15,9% lead.

The company said further drilling is in progress, testing for extensions of this shallow, very high-grade copper vanadium-lead zone in an area of sub-cropping copper mineralisation to the north of the currently drilled area.

The mineralised zone has so far been tested over a 100 metre strike length and remains open to the north-east and south-west at the surface.

"The very successful drilling programme at Nosib continues to intersect very high-grade copper-vanadium-lead mineralisation from the oxide zone that remains open to the north-east where drilling is continuing," said Golden Deeps chief executive Jon Dugdale.

He said the company will continue its dual focus on defining shallow copper-vanadium-lead oxide deposits that may provide an early pathway to production of high-value products for the renewable energy battery industries, as well as targeting larger scale, copper-silver sulphide deposits at depth for the development of a major long term, production centre in the Otavi copper belt.