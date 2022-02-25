Nigeria: Super Falcons' Hostage At Abuja Airport Beyond Us, Says NFF

25 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Salifu Usman

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described as 'unfortunate' the incident that saw players and officials of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, held hostage for more than three hours by of the officials of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on arrival from Abidjan on Thursday morning.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the incident that has to do with COVID-19 protocols was beyond the control of the football body having fulfilled their part of the requirement as a responsible organisation.

Sanusi said: "It was an unfortunate incident, because we had our protocol officers on ground at the airport and they did the needful before the team arrived. We are a responsible organization and the various National Teams have been going out and returning to Nigeria since these COVID-19 protocols, procedures and guidelines started. We have never been caught napping.

"The issue had to do with COVID-19 protocols and we had no control over how things would be approached by the officials in charge at the airport each time. In this particular case, we fulfilled our part of the requirements. However, some other group of individuals arrived at the same time as the Super Falcons' contingent and were bent on circumventing the process, and this compelled the health officials to adopt stern measures and even lock up some of their offices.

"It was beyond us, but we have already apologized to our players and officials over this incident."

