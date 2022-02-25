Nigeria: Lagos CJ Urges Freed Prison Inmates to Shun Crimes

The Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba has urged 33 awaiting trial inmates released from three custodial centres of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in the state not to get involved in crimes again.

Justice Alogba directed the freed inmates to go and sin no more and be of good behaviour, adding that harder punishment would be meted out on any of the inmates caught committing crime again.

The inmates were set free by the Chief Judge at an open court session conducted at the premises of Justice Samuel Ilori Court House located in the Ogba area of the state.

Eight of the inmates were released from Ikoyi custodial centre, 11 and 14 from Maximum and Medium Custodial centres respectively.

Some of the prison inmates released told the Judge that they have not been taken to court for over six years.

While addressing the court section, Justice Alogba disclosed that the exercise was in line with the efforts by the Federal Government to decongest the prisons across Nigeria as stipulated in Section 6 of the1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, Chapter 40 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2005.

He also stated that the law empowered him to grant the inmates a pardon under section 1(1) of the Criminal Justice Release from Custody Special Provision Act.

Justice Alogba lamented that the prevalence of crimes in society has been so horrendous for anybody to consider releasing anybody who has not been processed under the law.