Namibia: Total Also Discovers Oil in Namibia

25 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

French energy company TotalEnergies has made a "massive" oil discovery on its block off the Namibian shore - another block in which the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) owns 10%.

This was confirmed by Namcor yesterday.

Namcor's managing director, Immanuel Mulunga, said following the recent success of the Graff-1well by Shell, this second light oil discovery by TotalEnergies has demonstrated the world-class potential of this new player in the deep-water of the Orange Basin.

"This could be a major game-changer for Namibia's economy and its people. We look forward to the upcoming appraisal programme to quantify the extent of this major discovery," said Mulunga.

The well was drilled to a depth of 6 296 metres by the Maersk Voyager drill ship and encountered a high-quality, light oil-bearing sandstone reservoir of Lower Cretaceous age, said Namcor.

This discovery represents another game-changer for Namibia's oil sector, which was already on a major high after Shell made an earlier huge oil find in the same area.

The discovery was made on Block 2913B, approximately 290 kilometres off the coast of Namibia.

The block is owned by TotalEnergies (40%), QatarEnergy (30%), Impact Oil and Gas (20%) and Namcor (10%).

