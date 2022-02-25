Nigeria: Protect National Interest, GOC Tasks Journalists

Port Harcourt — The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Major General Olufemi Oluyede, has urged journalists to ensure the protection of national interest in discharge of their duties.

The GOC made the called yesterday in his office during a meeting with Defence Correspondence and Executive of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council.

Oluyede also called for more collaboration between the Nigerian Army and members of the fourth state of realm for effective crime fighting and peace keeping.

He said: "Whatever you are doing, you are a Nigerian first, and the interest of Nigeria should come first in the discharge of your responsibilities, which we have not seen generally in the media.

"In other countries in whatever they do, they put their country first. We know you want to sell your news but not to the detriment of the security of the country, which will be counterproductive.

"We want you to work with us but in harmony for the larger interest of the society. As a journalist you should be guided by the ethics of your profession and larger national interest."

The GOC, who was represented by Division Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Sanusi Aliyu, assured the journalists and Rivers people of the commitment in working with other sister agencies to protect lives and properties.

"Let me use this opportunity to reinstate our readiness to work with journalists, especially within our various areas of responsibilities. We want you to see the military in the larger perspective. All of us come from different parts of the country, so military is a reflection of the nation.

Once we have the interest of the country at heart and incorporate it into our various businesses; as journalists if you look at the interest of Nigeria, it will reflect in your professional practice."

However, the State Chairman of NUJ, Mr. Stanley Job, who led the journalists at the meeting, commended the efforts of the army and promised to work together to achieve a common goal.

Chairmanship: Sani Musa Campaign Organisation Welcomes Consensus, commends President Buhari

The campaign organisation of the frontline Chairmanship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has welcomed the new date announced by the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the conduct of the zonal and national convention of the party.

The Musa's campaign organisation commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking sides with any of the aspirants and his insistence on the use of consensus in the election of national officers in the national convention. By this pronouncement, Mr. President has upheld the foundation of the APC's constitution of participatory democracy, consensus oriented, equity and inclusiveness.

Furthermore, Article 20 (i) (a) of the APC Constitution also gives room for the emergence of candidates through consensus with a proviso that "a vote of 'yes' or 'no' should be called to ensure that it was not an imposition which could breach discontent and crisis."

The consensus process has since been adopted to elect national officers and members of the executive and national working committee of the APC in 2014 and in 2018 respectively, which has helped the party in aggregating interests and ensuring that the input of every participant is carefully considered to address all legitimate concerns.

The Sani Musa campaign organisation would continue to drive its mantra "New Voice New Direction" to champion coalition building and creation of strong political structures with the required capacity to address the challenges we face as a party and ultimately as a nation.