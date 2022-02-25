Namibia: Fake Immigration Official Gets N$7 000 Fine

A WOMAN pretending to be an immigration official was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last month and has been fined N$7 000 after admitting guilt.

Fiona Mountford, a Zimbabwean national, has been masquerading as an immigration official until she was arrested by ACC officials last month near the Wernhil Park shopping centre in Windhoek.

She was charged with fraud involving N$20 000 obtained by allegedly posing as an immigration official.

ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata has confirmed the arrest, but said the matter was handed over to the Namibian Police as it amounts to fraud.

"As per the report to the Anti-Corruption Commission she is not an immigration official. It turns out she is a Zimbabwean national pretending to be an immigration official. So, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security took over the case," she said.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi last week said Mountford, who is said to be in Namibia on a visitor's visa, appeared in court last month.

" ... she admitted guilt to which she paid N$7 000 and was subsequently freed," Shikwambi said.

She said it is disturbing that a visitor would choose to defraud people under the pretext of being an immigration official.

"This is a very serious offence punishable by law, and those to be found guilty are dealt with accordingly," she said.

The public and would-be offenders are therefore warned to desist from such criminality, Shikwambi said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Those who may have any information regarding more individuals suspected to be involved in such crimes are urged to contact their nearest police station to report and shame those people," she said.

The incident, which was captured on camera by The Namibian, shows Mountford approaching from Wernhil Park to meet a foreign national, who sat in a truck in an open space.

Mountford was set to meet the Zimbabwean national, whom she asked N$5 000 to illegally obtain immigration documents, according to a telephonic recording obtained by The Namibian.

"I will be the one dealing with that file for a while, just give me N$5 000. Just bring the money when you are coming to meet me," Mountford is heard saying in the recording.

"I will be at the office. If you can come to my office here in town. This is the only place ... I don't want to do this thing outside, because you don't know who will be watching."

Mountford was arrested by ACC officials on the same day.

She is currently believed to be held at the Seeis Police Station before she will be deported.

Questions sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security went unanswered.