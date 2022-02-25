Nigeria: For Fastlane Music, Bobby Josh Is a Real Deal

Fastlane Music is set to rev up the music career of the Afro-fusion artist, Bobby Josh as he was signed as a new talent last weekend at Mavaro House, a nightclub tucked inside Lekki Peninsula Scheme II, Ajah, Lagos. Yinka Olatunbosun reports

Bobby Josh, born Udoh Joshua was in the company of his friends when he made an appearance at a talent hunt organised by Fastlane Music. The venue was in his neighborhood, Anifowose, Ikeja.

His audition time was as brief as the shorts that he wore-thigh high- but then, he made a huge impression on Victor Mafa Omoluabi, the Chief Operating Officer for the recording company within those 30 seconds. A multi-talented singer-songwriter, Bobby Josh finally got the right icing on his cake with a recording deal last weekend.

While waiting to sign the contract, he spoke exclusively to THISDAY on his journey into music alongside other talents.

"My dad calls me Bobby," he began with a hint of a smile. Aside from writing songs, he writes stories and poems and plays football.

"Music has always been a thing in my family. My dad is a chairman for a cultural group in Akwa Ibom. I am from Akwa Ibom state and my mom loves singing too as a chorister. Growing up, I was always singing at church and in school," he said.

In the background was the seductive sound of his song, 'Gwan.' The track had some trap elements as he would later affirm.

"Trap is a genre of music that I like and enjoy. I also do other genres of music. For me, it is more like the fusion of everything: afro, soul, fuji, R&B. I call it Afrofusion. The song 'Gwan' is freestyle. It is calming. Like something for me and my girlfriend when spending time together," said the 25-year old singer.

At 10, he was always beating the table in his father's house and disturbing everyone with his amateurish compositions while recruiting his siblings as co-performers. But all that changed during his undergraduate years at the University of Benin as he decided to record his songs.

As African music breaks charts and streaming platforms, the reality has buoyed up his confidence to become a music artist despite his initial apprehension.

"Yes, there is a bit of fear because it is my first time doing something like this. Fear aside, it is a platform for me to work better and be able to hone my craft. It is a four-year contract. I am expected to record songs. The goal is to have an album. Personally, I won't want to do so much collaborations on my first album because I just want to bring my stuff. I don't want to be distracted," he said.

Bobby Josh's brother, DJ Sparks was bemused by the whole story despite being the first DJ to play the brother's songs at parties and events.

"I have always been proud of him. First time I heard him was in 2015. We were just in a room when he dropped 'Gratitude.' I was overwhelmed. I would like to see him go places," the hype DJ said.

James Jimmy aka Jay, who is Bobby Josh's close friend also recalled the eureka moment for his friend.

"It felt like a dream. After the audition, we left. But after some minutes, we were called and we went back there for a second audition. That's how we got here today," he said.

Other songs in his repertoire include 'Wonderful' and the dance track with an addictive hook 'Omo Anifowose.'

The lawyer mediating for the recording company and the artist, Francis Chukwuemeka Anyia observed that the interest of both parties are protected in the contract.

"I did everything possible to make the agreement fair and equitable to both parties. In this one, there is a clause that a party can opt out. The agreement is not slavish. It is fair," he assured.

Victor Mafa Omoluabi, the COO, Fastlane Music said he worked in collaboration with Ofuname lucky Oloriegbe the CEO of Fastlane Music to make the music contract with Bobby Josh a reality.

"I have the responsibility of scouting for young African talents, he goes ahead to try and see how relevant they can be globally not just in Africa. Anifowose was a place I stayed for a long time after I graduated from school. I stayed in Anifowose. I lived with a friend. That was where I started my media career so I knew there were raw talents in Anifowose. When Bobby Josh sang he wasn't just singing what he wrote, he was singing from the heart. He has soul in his trap. I knew he was the one we needed. He had less than one minute to perform and he did it. Everybody applauded. Even his competitors applauded him," he revealed.