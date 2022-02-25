Namibia: Stadium Gets N$50m Rescue Package

NATIONAL pride and youth prosperity are the motivation behind government making N$50 million available for the resuscitation of the Independence Stadium in Windhoek, says finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi.

It is part of the overall N$330,9 million allocation to the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service for the fiscal period 2022-23, which Shiimi announced during the tabling of the national budget in Parliament yesterday.

This represents a 20,5% increase from the preceding year 'to specifically cater for the renovations of the Independence Stadium.'

"We can no longer afford a situation where our national teams cannot play at home. We need to restore the pride of our nation," Shiimi said.

The stadium revival package is considerably less than the N$98 million that the ministry of sport had projected it would cost to upgrade the neglected facility earlier this month.

" ... We have made an exemption to the rule of only considering ongoing projects with contractual obligations due to limited resources," the finance minister explained.

His announcement was well received by the leading sport financier in the country, MTC.

"We appreciate and hope that the rehabilitation of the Independence Stadium commences soon.

Through this budget, government is trying to tell youth that their plight is valid and heard. We applaud government for attending to a matter of great national value as it concerns the youth," said MTC corporate affairs manager John Ekongo.

A self-proclaimed football lover, Shiimi, who sponsors the Iipumbu Shiimi Football Club and an annual Christmas tournament named after him, called on warring football bosses to bury the hatchet.

He brought along some of his team's players to parliament to reinforce his support for the 'people's game'.

"We can no longer afford to have a country without a soccer league. Our fellow Namibians at the Soccer House in Katutura should find each other for the sake of our youth," Shiimi said.

"We demonstrated our commitment as government to reposition public spending in line with urgent national needs, especially for the youth demographic," he continued.

"I believe our country's youthful population remains the most significant resource, which could propel our economy onto a competitive and sustainable growth path. I believe our youth are indeed the lifeline of our economy."