Namibia: Swimming in Debt

GOVERNMENT debt is expected to balloon to N$140 billion, minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi said in parliament yesterday while tabling the 2022/23 national budget.

This is at least 71% of what the country produces.

The interest on national debt is expected to be N$9,2 billion, making it the second-most expensive allocation for the fiscal year.

Shiimi warned this could prevent the roll-out of certain government initiatives.

"A high interest bill means a significant share of our revenue would be absorbed by debt servicing, adversely impacting allocations to key programmes in furtherance of our national development objectives," he said.

For the current fiscal year, government expenses amount to N$70,8 billion, of which only N$59,7 billion is expected to involve state revenue and grants.

This leaves N$11,1 billion to be sourced from elsewhere.

The deficit is 5,6% of national output.

Shiimi dedicated his budget speech to the youth, with the theme 'Reimaging, a Better Future for the Youth'.

He said he has consulted the youth, business community, organised labour representatives, professional bodies, various political parties, civil society, regional authorities, and the various ministries and government agencies to table the budget.

From the consultations "an urgent need to reignite economic growth, create jobs, and invest in creating opportunities and activities for the youth" emerged, he said.

He brought a soccer team to the parliament, and quoted several young people's names.

The minister said the Namibian economy is expected to grow with a mere 2,9% in the 2022/23 fiscal year. This growth is, however, still at the mercy of possible new Covid-19 variants, worsened by the mostly unvaccinated population. Projected increases in international commodity prices, however, augurs favourably for the domestic mining sector, which could register some growth for the country, he said.

The lack of economic activity has cast a gloomy outlook for the future, although recovery is projected over the medium term, Shiimi said.

Included in the estimated total revenue of N$59,7 billion is expected inflows from profit-making state-owned entities, such as Namibia Post and Telecommunications Holdings (N$400 million), MTC's shares sale (N$2,5 billion), Namdia (N$400 million) and N$1,2 billion from Namdeb Holdings, DebMarine Namibia and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company.

Because of minimal revenue and high debt, Shiimi said the state decided no new projects would be undertaken during the 2022/23 fiscal year.

This means there would be no recruitment for non-critical positions in 2022/23, nor salary increments for civil servants.

No mention was made of the old-age grant.

Despite these measures to contain costs, the bill remains higher than the past fiscal year, which stood at at N$70,8 billion.

The bulk of this (45,9%) was taken up by the social services sectors, with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture allocated N$14,1 billion, followed by the Ministry of Health and Social Services with N$8,4 billion.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation is third with an allocation of N$3,3 billion.

The University of Namibia, and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) are allocated N$840 million and N$455 million, respectively, while the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) is allocated N$1,4 billion.

Shiimi said the government would reform the NSFAF, and the process is ongoing.

The Ministry of Finance is allocated N$5,2 billion, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform N$1,9 billion, and the Ministry of Public Enterprises N$790,7 million.

Entities such as Agribank and TransNamib have been allocated N$90 million and N$175 million, respectively.

Some N$50 million was set aside for the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund.

The minister also made mention of introducing a business rescue fund.

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs was allocated N$5,8 billion, with N$874 million set aside for veterans affairs. The Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ministry of Justice were allocated N$62,8 million and N$369,5 million, respectively.

Shiimi introduced no new taxes.

Value-added tax on sanitary products will remain, pension fund contributions tax benefits will be kept at N$40 000 a year, and non-mining companies will continue to pay 32% tax.

Deloitte Namibia's tax director, Gerda Brand, yesterday said although the budget was youth-centred, there were no surprises.

She said Shiimi did not touch on the previous promises he made around the tax rate for non-mining companies.

"Although we do understand it is difficult, it is a balancing game he needs to play. My concern is we need to keep being competitive with the rest of the region, but we are not when it comes to the corporate tax rate, the mining tax rate," Brand said.

Accounting, economics and finance lecturer at Nust Lameck Odada said Shiimi tried as much as he could to ensure the youth takes a part of the budget.

He questioned which channels would be used to ensure the funds are made available for young people with innovative ideas.

Odada said Namibia is still trying to make up for the losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On increments for civil servants, he said the minister is still assessing the environment the country is in and it would have sent the wrong message if he allowed increments for the public service.

"It would give the wrong signal if you are telling us there is no money but you are increasing the salaries of public servants, and the general public did not get anything," he said.

Henny Seibeb, the chief whip of the Landless People's Movement, yesterday said he expected Shiimi to tell the country how economic recovery would take place.

He said Shiimi should have focused on the agriculture ministry, especially with regard to projects such as the Neckartal Dam which presents economic opportunities for the country.

Popular Democratic Movement chief whip Vipua Muharukua described the speech as political.

He said fixing one stadium does not speak to the needs of the youth as the rest of the sport facilities around the country would not be renovated.

Muharukua said the increases in the security and defence ministries are not felt by soldiers and police officers on the ground.

Youngest member of parliament Patience Masua said the fact that the budget was centred around the youth was a good move.

The minister's full statement is available on the ministry's website.