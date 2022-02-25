Namibia: Don't Mess With Dafonsech - Ndeitunga

POLICE chief inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has sent out a stern warning to those undermining or trying to interfere with the work of community police officer chief inspector Christina van Dunem Dafonsech in the north.

Ndeitunga said this week that he would personally deal with such individuals.

The police chief said he recently called Dafonsech back to the capital to sort out some internal issues.

"The only reason why Dafonsech left Ohangwena was because I called her back to attend some meetings and to restrategise before she returns. People are in support of the work she has started there, and she will return to finish it.

"I would therefore like to send out a stern warning to anyone, be it police officers or the general public, that whoever tries to undermine Dafonsech and her operation in the north would be dealt with personally," Ndeitunga said.

Dafonsech's deployment to the Ohangwena region to tackle 'fake' churches and traditional healers has reportedly ruffled the feathers of that region's police chief.

Ohangwena regional commander Elizabeth Sibolile is said to feel undermined by Ndeitunga's decision to deploy Dafonsech to the region.

An Ohangwena police source claims Ndeitunga has not informed Sibolile of his plans beforehand.

The source says the two women butted heads last week, following Dafonsech's closure of various churches at the town.

Dafonsech's sudden return to Windhoek late last week has further fuelled speculation of rivalry between them.

"The regional commander is really disappointed that the inspector general did not inform her of his intentions to send Dafonsech to Eenhana. Everything happened so suddenly, and it was all over the media and social media.

"The whole situation made her feel as though she as the regional commander was not performing," the source says.

"It is not a secret that there has been some internal squabbles between Sibolile and Dafonsech since her deployment to the region. People are talking," another source says.

When contacted for comment, Ohangwena police spokesperson Abner Iiumba this week referred all queries to Sibolile.

Sibolile, however, declined to comment.

"I have nothing to say, and I don't discuss internal affairs with the media," she said.

Ndeitunga admitted it may have been a mistake not to brief Sibolile on his intentions to deploy Dafonsech to the north.

"I know I was probably wrong for not briefing her, but she could have also called me to confirm if I had indeed commanded the chief inspector to go to the region," he said.

Dafonsech heads the Khomas region's community policing department and is known for arresting self-proclaimed traditional healers and prophets in Windhoek's informal settlements.

Her task is to assist members of the community and the police in the regions to deal with 'fake' churches causing division and instability in northern communities.

Dafonsech has thus far closed down a traditional healing practice at Eenhana, and two churches at Eenhana and Oshikango.