Zimbabwe: 10 UZ Students Get Fossils Scholarships

25 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Ten University of Zimbabwe students in the department of Construction and Civil Engineering have been awarded scholarships by the Fossils Group.

The group has also assured them of an opportunity to join upon completion of studies for Graduate Training Programme.

Speaking at official handover of the scholarships to the UZ department of Construction and Civil Engineering today, Fossil Group human resources executive Mr Caleb Garura said some of the students will join their firm on a permanent basis.

"The Fossil Group is a local Zimbabwean company, employing locals and is a firm believer in the principle of local solutions for local problems.

"On that score, we have agreed to take this huge step in human capital development by pouring resources towards sponsoring local students in the department of Construction and Civil Engineering," he said.

Mr Garura said Fossil's ethos are anchored on the belief that the future belongs to the youth hence as a significant player in the construction sector, its incumbent upon them to play a role by securing the future skills base of the country by enabling tertiary institutions to provide that platform with sponsorship.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X