Nigeria: Osun Monarch Condemns Activities of Hoodlums

Osogbo — A prominent traditional ruler in Osun State, Timi of Ede land, His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr) Munirudeen Adesola Lawal yesterday condemned the current happenings in Ede where hoodlums and miscreants constituted themselves as nuisance causing mayhem, panic and terrorising innocent citizens.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: "Though, insecurity is a global phenomenon, but it is very alien to Ede people until the recent past." The royal father explained that that the genesis of the predicament started with the conflicts between the factional group of Odua People Congress (OPC) - Gani Adams and Fredrick Faseun and It was later escalated to crisis between the OPC and Oseni Ya Salam group of Vigilance on the control of the security of Ede land.

The monarch contended that there was also supremacy crisis between the OPC, Vigilance groups and local traditional hunters where the traditional hunters were displaced from performing their traditional duties of guarding the community by the OPC and the Ya-Salam group of the Vigilance group.

He said the grudge between the individual members of OPC. National Hunter Association, Ya Salam Vigilance Group and the cultists metamorphosed into the serious war the community is waging now.

"I want to say with emphasis that the OPC, Ya-Salam Vigilance and the cultists are those that are terrorising Ede community now. I am therefore appealing to the governments, the security agents and the general public to call on these notorious people to allow peace to reign," he said.

He noted that "ever before the commencement of the crisis, I have never reneged my responsibilities of securing the life and property of the good people of

Ede land. Several efforts are made and are still being made that cannot be disclosed to arrest this wanton destruction of life and property."

He reiterated that all efforts made in the past are in the best interest of my community without being fair or favour to either of the warring groups saying he never given supportive assistance to any of the dissidents.

He stressed that Timi-in-Council would continue to make efforts at prevailing on the two sides to embrace peace and peaceful coexistence.

He equally appreciated the efforts of all the security operatives for their selfless services to protect and guard over the community members from the hands of urchins who continually unleash terror on susceptible innocent people with impurity.

He also commended the efforts of every committed Ede indigene at home and Diaspora particularly those who risked many things to effect reconciliation between them in the recent past.

The monarch stressed that the security situation of Ede today is pathetic and unbearable saying it has degenerated to a level where everybody is vulnerable to attack and injuries.

He pointed out that the community members are being threatened physically, psychologically, emotionally and economically as nobody can sleep with his or her eyes closed presently in Ede, the sun sets at dawn.

He appealed that the governments and other security stakeholders should swing into action by quick intervene to avoid further loss of life and property adding that It was very uncultured to seeing human blood flowing in the day light.