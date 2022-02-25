Zimbabwe: Gudyanga Jailed

James Timothy Peters/Pixabay
(File photo).
25 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines Francis Gudyanga has been sentenced to two and half years in jail for corruptly claiming sitting allowances from a dissolved Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe board in 2013.

Harare Magistrate Mrs Barbra Chimboza also ordered Gudyanga to pay back US$25 225 to MMCZ before the end of April.

Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Chimboza had initially jailed Gudyanga to four years in jail before setting aside 18 months on condition that he pays back the money before April 30 this year.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X