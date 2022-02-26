Mauritius: Visit to Chagos Archipelago Is a Historic Event for Mauritius, Says Prime Minister

The visit to the Chagos Archipelago was a historic event, stated the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis, during his press conference with regard to the key outcomes of the Mauritian scientific survey undertaken at Blenheim Reef, from 08 to 22 February 2022.

The Permanent Representative of Mauritius to the United Nations, Ambassador Jagdish Dharamchand Koonjul, and the Chairperson of the Chagossian Welfare Fund, Mr Olivier Bancoult, who were part of the historic trip, as well as other personalities were also present at the press conference.

At the outset, Prime Minister Jugnauth stated that the scientific survey was conducted in the context of the dispute concerning the delimitation of the maritime boundary between Mauritius and Maldives. The findings of the scientific survey will be part of Mauritius' reply to the Maldives over the dispute, which must be submitted to the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) by latest on 14 April 2022.

Through this survey, four objectives were achieved, namely: the required information as regards the maritime delimitation was successfully collected; the Chagossians' wish to visit their native land was fulfilled; the Republic of Mauritius succeeded in exercising its sovereignty and sovereign rights in relation to the Chagos Archipelago and; positive feedbacks were shared in the international press and the world was informed as regards the situation of the Chagos Archipelago.

According to the Prime Minister, Chagossians visited their homeland for the first time since the Independence of Mauritius without any kind of military supervision from the United Kingdom (UK). However, two British Vessels were seen at some distance and it is believed that the actions of the delegation were monitored, stated Mr Jugnauth, who also strongly condemned this act. The UK was informed, as a courtesy, about the mission, and assurance was given that they would not interfere in any way, he added.

He recalled that during the visit, the Mauritian flag was raised on both islands and on Blenheim Reef. A commemorative metal plaque was also secured beneath the flagpole on Peros Banhos island. The Mauritian delegation had to organise clean-ups as several debris had accumulated on Peros Banhos and the Salomon islands, in particular in its cemeteries and churches. Mr Jugnauth underlined that this pollution suggests that the UK government's professed environmental concerns for the islands have not been rigorously adopted.

He indicated that similar voyages will be organised and notified his intention to be part of the next trip to the Chagos Archipelago.

Speaking about the dispute for the sovereignty of the Chagos islands, the Prime Minister stressed that the detachment of the Chagos archipelago from Mauritius by Britain prior to independence was unlawful. Therefore, the UK's continuing administration of the Chagos Archipelago is wrongful, he added.

Furthermore, he indicated that in 2019, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) gave an Advisory Opinion in favour of Mauritius, in response to a request from the United National (UN) General Assembly on behalf of Mauritius. On this score, the Prime Minister condemned the stance taken by the UK and some British Parliamentarians and appealed to them to respect international rights, including the Advisory Opinion of the ICJ.

The Prime Minister also thanked the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, and the Seychelles authorities for assisting the Mauritian delegation to board the vessel for its mission as well as supporting the cause of Mauritius in claiming back the Chagos Archipelago in its territory.

For his part, Mr Bancoult indicated that he felt pride in travelling to his native land as a free man without any British military escort. He reiterated his determination to continue fighting for the sovereignty of the Chagos islands.