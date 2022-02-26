Egypt: Fresh From New Round, Egypt's Proptech Nawy Plans Full-Suite Offering

25 February 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Egyptian proptech startup Nawy, which began life in 2016 as an AI-driven property listing has grown to offer brokerage services, supporting the closing of property deals. It is now looking for its next path of growth after connecting 40,000 buyers to sellers last year alone, winning the confidence of the Sawiris family - Egypt's wealthiest family, who, earlier this month, led a $5 million seed round to support their growth.

Nawy is now set to introduce in its catalog a mortgage service for pre-owned property, to serve a market that is predominantly shunned by traditional lenders.

