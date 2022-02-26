Tanzania: Foreign Ministry - Tanzanians Living in Ukraine Are Safe

The government announced on Friday that no Tanzanian living in Ukraine has been harmed since the Eastern Europe country declared a state of emergency.

Ukraine imposed a state of emergency and directed its citizens in Russia to leave immediately as Russia began evacuating its Kyiv embassy in the latest ominous signs of an all-out Russian military onslaught.

A statement released by the Head of Communication unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Mr Emmanuel Buhohela stated that the Tanzanian Government is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine.

However, Tanzania nationals who are currently in Kyiv have been advised by the government to adhere to the three advisories.

Firstly, they have been advised to adhere to all instructions issued by Ukraine government to its citizens and non-citizens living in the country;

Secondly, Tanzanians in Ukraine have been advised to maintain communication with the Tanzania Embassy in Sweden which is also representing the country in Kyiv.

To parents, the Ministry advises: "Parents should contact students and agree on return procedures when it needs them to do so."

However, the government has urged all Tanzanians living in the Ukraine including students, business people and workers to remain calm as the government monitors the situation in Ukraine.