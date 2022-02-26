Nigeria: Electoral Act - Despite Approval, Buhari Identifies 'Loopholes' in New Law

Mr Buhari signed the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday highlighted some reservations as he signed the reworked Electoral bill into law.

The president signed the bill around noon on Friday in the presence of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Vice President; Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila and other top officials.

He commended the National Assembly for reworking the legislation which he said comes with a great deal of improvement from the previous Electoral Bill.

The bill, he said, contains salient and praiseworthy provisions that could positively revolutionise elections in Nigeria through the introduction of new technological innovations as well as improve effectiveness and transparency of the election process.

Complaints

The president, however, complained about a Section of the bill - Clause 84(12).

The Clause reads, "No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election."

The president said the provision in this Clause is in conflict with extant constitutional provisions.

It constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national election.

"This provision has introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the Constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification to serving political office holders of which they are constitutionally accorded protection.

"The practical application of section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill, 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under section 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution.

"It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation, withdrawal or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election," he said.

The president also explained that it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of practical application of Section 84(12) of the bill where political parties' conventions and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election.

"... (but) with particular regards to the benefits of the Bill, industry, time, resources and energy committed in its passage, I hereby assent to the Bill and request the Nationally Assembly to consider immediate amendments that will bring the Bill in tune with constitutionality by way of deleting section 84(12) accordingly."

The president's demand is one of many he has asked of the National Assembly with regards to the Electoral bill.

Between 2018 and December 2021, he had rejected the bill five times citing different reasons ranging from from cost of election, insecurity, drafting errors to proximity to the date of elections.

The most recent amendment he sought was that the lawmakers allow political parties to have different options for mode of primary elections to elect candidates for political offices.

He asked the lawmakers to include direct, indirect and consensus candidates - against the initial version passed that contained only direct primaries.

The lawmakers had since, addressed the issue making provisions for different options for primaries.

It also provides for the use of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results.

Many individuals and civic groups who have called for electoral reforms, have said the law will ease electoral processes and promote fairness and credibility in future elections.