Nigeria: Govt, Republic of Benin Meet Over Boundary Issues

Abuja — Governments of both Nigeria and the Republic of Benin yesterday met over boundary related issues.

The two neighbouring countries were led to the meeting by the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema (Nigeria) and Aurélien Agbénonci (Republic of Benin). Speaking after the meeting, Onyeama said both countries had very positive and fruitful deliberations on three areas.

He disclosed that the meeting was basically to agree on the modality to resolve everything, without being too legalistic, but more as brotherly countries, to find sensible solutions.

He said: "And that is what we have been able to do today to agree on how to go forward and how to arrive at a win-win situation for both sides."Nigeria's minister further said both countries have been able to identify a roadmap such that by the end of this year, there will be agreeable solutions to all the issues.

Also speaking, Agbénonci said both countries met to find solutions to issues relating to the borders between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

He said: "Benin and Nigeria cannot be in any confrontation concerning the borders. We are very close, the geography puts us together, the culture and history as well.

"So, my impression is that we find very interesting, positive solutions and interests of our two countries in the interest of our population."

On her part, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, said the meeting looked at issues in two of the areas affected in Ogun State and that she was pleased with the steps agreed at the meeting for the complete resolution of the border areas that are unclear in Ogun State.