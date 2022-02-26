Liberia: House's Amended Election Law Might Muzzle Democracy

The House of Representatives has amended certain sections of the elections law of 1986 in what appears to muzzle Liberia's fragile democracy.

The House's action, which will not affect incumbents, rather aspiring ones, will astronomically increase candidates' registration fees for the post of President, Vice President, Representatives, and Senators.

The House amendment of Section 7.3 (2), which deals with the application and double fees, removes the modest amount that enables many of them to register and contest for public office over the last two decades. It is however yet to be concurred with by the Senate.

But as the 2023 election comes around the corner, they have decided to double the US$2,500.00 registration fees for the president; US$1,500.00 for Vice President; US$750.00 for Senators; and US$500.00 for the House of Representatives.

So, aspirants for the office of President, must now pay US$5,000; US$3,000 for the Vice President position, while Senate is US$1,500 and Representative US$1,000.00

Also, the House voted to amend Section 4.5 of the 1986 election law which set aside an exclusive 30% for women representation in every political party during the submission of candidates to the National Elections Commission (NEC). Section 4.5 (1d) of the Elections Law Amendment Act also called for a Political Party or Coalition to have at least one woman contestant for every primary at a convention for each constituency.

Twenty-four lawmakers voted in favor of the approval of the amendments while Nimba County District #5 Representative Samuel Kogar voted against it.

He argued that the amendments violate Article 18 of the Liberian Constitution which says: "All Liberian citizens shall have equal opportunity for work and employment regardless of sex, creed, religion, ethnic background, place of origin or political affiliation, and all shall be entitled to equal pay for equal work."

However, his "motion of reconsideration" which was proffered after the passage of the amendments were defeated by 32-1 votes.

Meanwhile, the House also voted to amend Section 5.12(3) of the law which talks about hearing and determination of complaints. The amended section seeks to create an independent body in which its members cannot be dismissed or subjected to disciplinary action based on their ruling.

And section 3.1 which deals with the registration of voters has also been amended, thus granting Liberians in the diaspora voting rights provided if they will meet the requirements listed in the Act. The requirements include; possession of a valid Liberian passport or a National Identification Card (NIR) known as a Citizen's ID Card.

The amendment of certain sections of the New Elections Law (1986) of the House of Representatives precipitated from a report from the Joint Committee on Elections and Inauguration, Good Governance and Government Reform, Judiciary and Gender Equity, Child Development and Social Services.

Also, the chairperson of the Women Legislative Caucus, Rep. Rosanna Schaack, hailed their male counterparts for the amendments, and especially thanked Rep. Richard Koon of Montserrado County District #10, the proponent of the bill.

Reps. Julie Wish, Moima Briggs-Mensah, and Rustonlyn Dennis also thanked the male lawmakers and urged the Senate to concur.

"We call on the two female Senators, Senators Lawrence and Konneh to ensure the concurrence," Rep. Schaack averred.

Also, Reps. Francis S. Dopoh, Lawrence Morris, and Ceebee C.D. Barshell, who were also at the press conference, challenged the women to ensure that the new elections law sailed through the legislature.

A ranking member of the House of Representatives who, for anonymity, said he hopes the international community will help women not to struggle to access financial support to hold campaigns, and not political networks and connections of their male peers.

He argued that though the amendment is a political game-changer, the political environment is prone to violence and there will be many male leaders promoting male candidates, and these challenges are compounded by political witchhunt, traditional practices, and discrimination.