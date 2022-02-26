Nigeria: Signing of Electoral Bill Into Law Historic, 'Ll Facilitate Credible Polls - - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said the signing of the Electoral Bill 2022 into law by President Muhammadu Buhari was historic and will pave way for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

The nation's electoral body described the move is historic, being the fourth time since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 that the Electoral Act was repealed and reenacted.

The national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye, who said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, noted that the new electoral law contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

He said, "The nation now has the Electoral Act 2022 which replaces the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). Together with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the new Act constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

"Given the tight timelines contained in the new law, the Commission fully appreciates the importance of proceeding with their implementation in earnest."

Consequently, he said an extraordinary meeting of the Commission has been scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022 where a statement will be issued on the way forward.