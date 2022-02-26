Nigeria: Leaders Call for Anyim to Deliver His 'Greater Nigeria' Plan

As Senator Anyim Pius Anyim unveiled his Greater Nigeria plan at his 61st birthday bash recently, prominent Nigerian leaders have called on the former Senate President to deliver the plan to salvage Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that Anyim's indication of interest in the 2023 Nigerian presidency has garnered immense support.

Recall that Anyim unveiled his plan for Nigeria in Abuja on February 19, 2021 during his birthday anniversary.

The birthday party of the former SGF and ex-senate President was largely attended by high stake public officers, past leaders of the nation, industry representatives, business tycoons and over 150 partner groups, many of which were given the opportunity to speak about the celebrant and his intention for Nigerian leadership.

While speaking, the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo stated that Nigerian leadership requires a person of integrity, commitment and hard work, and these are some of the qualities that describe Anyim.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso represented by Alhaji Mohammed referred to Anyim as a leader who cares and understands what the needs of the people are.

Senator Anyim, according to leaders from all sectors, has demonstrated his strength in Nigerian governance over the past 30 years, which has provided him with both the capacity, temperament, and experience needed to lead the drive for a greater Nigeria.

For his part, Dr Kenneth Okonkwo, a prominent actor who spoke on behalf of the Nollywood industry, stated that if Anyim could effectively lead the Senate at the age of 39, he can be trusted to lead the nation even more effectively at the age of 61.

Over 150 groups, who stepped there to join Senator Anyim in his celebrations, vowed their allegiance, and expressed their support for his presidential campaign.

Youth groups, labour union officials, women groups, and a plethora of other organisations overwhelmingly approved the political expert as Nigeria's presidential choice come 2023.

According to those close to him, Anyim has established a reputation as a consensus builder and a shining example of exceptional leadership. A personality that has enabled him achieve an enviable degree of success in his job while also commanding the admiration and respect of his superiors and peers from throughout the country.