Nigeria: INEC Changes Dates for 2023 General Elections

26 February 2022
On Saturday, the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, told journalists that new dates have been fixed for the elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced new dates for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The commission had earlier announced February 18, 2023 for the presidential election.

On Saturday, the commission's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, told journalists that new dates have been fixed for the elections.

Presidential and National Assembly elections have been slated for February 25, 2023 while governorship and state assembly elections will now be held on March 11, 2023.

