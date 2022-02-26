Nigeria: Consumer Protection Body Deplores 'Coordinated' Ticket Price Hike By Airlines

The regulator, NCAA , says while customers shouldn't be cheated, airlines must survive.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have reacted to the recent increase in the price of airfare by airlines.

Nigerians have condemned the sudden increase in the prices of air tickets.

Airlines announced an increment in the cost of air tickets to a minimum of N50,000. Also passengers will no longer get discounts for early bookings.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria denied the allegation of collusion to increase after criticisms trailed their action.

But the FCCPC said the sudden price increase by the airlines looked coordinated regardless of the argument by the carriers.

The Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera, said this in Abuja during the inauguration of a joint technical committee by the FCCPC and NCAA to address consumers' complaints in the aviation sector.

"It appears to be a coordinated conduct, how do we address what is becoming more incessant from a delay and cancellation standpoint to the level of responsiveness and sensitivity the airlines show when unavoidable or permissible delays or cancellations occur?" he said.

"And more recently, what appears to be a coordinated conduct in restraint of competition and completely distorting a market that has become the vital backbone to the nation. These are really serious issues."

The FCCPC CEO said the agency did not expect the huge responses from air passengers over the hike in airfares.

Mr Irukera also informed that the FCCPC started engaging the NCAA on how best to resolve it immediately the information about the increase in airfares was disclosed to his agency.

"But what we didn't anticipate was the shared volume of responses from the public. We didn't anticipate the level of aggravation and despondency that we've seen," he said.

Mr Irukera said the issues had to be addressed by the two agencies for the benefit of Nigerians, stressing that there were no options on the matter before both organisations.

"Any type of understanding or arrangement between competitors can only work in one direction and that is hardship and a loss of value to consumers," he stated.

Also, Mr Irukera said the aviation industry has one of the highest complaints and dissatisfaction from Nigerians.

In defense the Director-General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu, said the operators in the industry are facing difficult times.

He said aside from issues that emanated from the COVID-19, the industry is faced with challenges that are outside the purview of NCAA and have significantly impacted the sector.

He further said the increase in the cost of fuel and foreign exchange have a direct impact on the industry.

"It is a two way thing, customers should not be cheated and airlines need to survive, they need to earn a certain minimum threshold for them to operate safely, so we need to find that balance," he said.

He said the domestic carriers were supposed to submit their new airfares to the authority seven days before officially increasing the air tickets.

"In our regulations, airfares are deregulated subject to meeting certain conditions. The airlines are expected to submit to the NCAA, at least seven days before any increase and we are supposed to review it," he stated.

He declined to comment when asked whether the airlines followed the rules and notified NCAA seven days before the hike.