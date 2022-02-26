Nigeria: Suspected Drug Kingpin Attacks NDLEA Operatives

26 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The drug kingpin mobilised members of his cartel to attack men of the NDLEA."

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) came under attack on Saturday in Lagos in the course of effecting the arrest of a suspected drug kingpin.

NDLEA's spokesman, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the attack in a statement.

"NDLEA has arrested a drug kingpin and seized drugs in a notorious drug den on Lagos Island.

"The operatives were on the Island to arrest the kingpin of the illicit trade before they were resisted and massively attacked," Mr Babafemi stated.

