Tanzania Hosts Investors Meeting On Energy in Dubai Today

TANZANIA is today expected to host an energy symposium as part of the National Day' engagements running alongside EXPO 2020 in Dubai.

As part of its participation in EXPO 2020, Tanzania on Saturday hosted a special 'Tanzania National Day' which was graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The 'Tanzania Energy Symposium' organized by the Ministry of Energy with the theme "Promoting Tanzania as East Africa's Energy Hub "will involve among others investors, financiers, traders, EPC+F, developers, governments, and agencies who will convene to witness and showcase of investment opportunities in this fast-growing nation.

Speaking ahead of the Symposium, Minister for Energy January Makamba said "Tanzania is strategically located to serve East and Central Africa, and we are determined to make this desire a reality.

He added:" One way of doing so is by attracting high calibre investors in the energy sector, where we have potential to meet the growing energy demand within the region and abroad, through projects such as LNG."

Minister Makamba, together with the technical team at the Symposium, will present opportunities and spearhead discussions on investment, financing and strategy in upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas projects; petroleum supply and storage infrastructure; electricity generation; transmission and distribution; rural electrification; and renewable energies.

Tanzania is among the 192 countries participating in EXPO 2020 taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, until 31st March 2022. The Tanzania Pavilion.

The Expo brings together nations from different corners of the world to discuss various challenges, and share experiences in managing these challenges, in areas such as trade, agriculture, energy, and mining.

Tanzania's Pavilion theme is centred around building a favourable environment for industries to thrive, including how the country aims to achieve its vision of becoming a trading hub that connects Africa to the world.