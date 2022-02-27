Tanzania: Govt Touts Cooperation in Cybercrime Fight

THE government has vowed to cooperate with other countries in fighting cyber crimes together with empowering its experts.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of, Communication and Information Technology, Dr Jim Yonazi made the remarks on Friday at the closing of five day training to police investigators and those in prosecution room on issues related to cybercrimes.

Dr Yonazi said that issue of empowering experts to deal with cybercrime will go hand in hand with cooperation with other countries because cyber security issues are not limited to one country because the criminal can stay in another country and commit crimes in other countries.

He said cooperation and capacity building is necessary to enable them to identify the criminals.

Dr Yonazi said that the government intention is to strengthen national security based on global changes and the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) which not only have opened up various opportunities for citizens but also criminals who use the opportunity to commit crimes.

"It is the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens against the crimes conducted through ICT," Dr Yonaz said.

He said the government has taken a number of initiatives to ensure safety in internet use among other enactment of the Cybercrime Act 2015, Electronic Transactions Act, review of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (EPOCA), and electronic registration of simcards with the aim of improving security in the country.

Similarly, he said cybercriminals still exist and the government through the Ministry continues to build l capacity and urge the police force to work with integrity and discipline to avoid turnishing the image of the force by few individuals.

On the other hand, the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), CamiliusWambura, said that the Police Force, through the intelligence service, is a major stakeholder in the fight against cybercrime and believes that training for detectives will lead to positive results.

"We have taken this training very seriously, as it is an indisputable fact that cybercrime has become a threat to today's world as criminals have moved to commit online offenses which do not need them to go to the scene, the DCI said.

The Director of ICT, Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology Mr Mulembwa Munaku said that he was satisfied to see how Police Force accepted the training and believes the Internet Security area in the country is going to be worked on with huge success.