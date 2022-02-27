Tanzania: Tigo Kicks Off the Second Phase Tree Planting in Kilimanjaro

TIGO Tanzania has planted 1,000 tree seedlings as part of its ongoing initiative, 'Tigo Green for Kili, One Step One Tree' in the Kilimanjaro region.

The planting of the 1,000 tree seedlings in Kwa-Sadala village in Hai district, Kilimanjaro region kicked off the second phase of the project for the year 2022.

Speaking to journalists during the planting of the tree seedlings at Kwa-Sadala in Hai, Kilimanjaro region, Tigo Tanzania Northern Zone Director, Henry Kinabo said, "Our tree planting initiative is now in its second phase".

He said that they decided to pick up on the tree planting exercise during this rainy season for seedlings to thrive.

"This year we look forward to planting over 20,000 tree seedlings which will in turn reduce the adverse impact of global warming and subsequently help in restoring the snow on Mt. Kilimanjaro."

"I would like to commend the "Voice of Empowered Women Foundation VOEWOFO for coordinating and organizing this noble cause, because this has been no easy feat, considering the weather has not been favorable to us, it was dry in most parts of the region, but this year things are looking good, that is why we are hitting the ground running by planting 1,000 trees seedlings today."

The National Environment Management Council (NEMC) - Northern Zone Director- Dr Lewis Nzali, said, "as the organization mandated with preserving the environment, am privileged to officiate the second phase of the tree planting venture sponsored by Tigo Tanzania. This forward-looking project will ensure a green Kilimanjaro for years to come".

Speaking at the event, the VOEWOFO Human Resources and Board Member, Neema Mahimbo applauded Tigo for continuing its project to conserve the flora around Mt.Kilimanjaro.

"We look forward to continuing working with Tigo and other stakeholders, as we reignite this project. We believe that with Tigo's support, we are a step closer to reaching our target and contributing to a greener Kilimanjaro for future generations".

The Tigo Green for Kili, One Step One Tree initiative was launched in late February 2021, with a key aim of conserving the snow and flora around Mt. Kilimanjaro. In the first phase, Tigo in collaboration with different stakeholders from both the private and public sector collected over 30,000 tree seedlings but managed to plant over 11,000 tree seedlings.