Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Governor Ishaku's Aide, Attack Mourners in Anambra

Gunmen early yesterday killed Hon. Levi Gbashi, an aide of Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku in Donga local government area of the state.

An eyewitness, Mr. Tortsua Naagh, told our correspondent that the incident happened at Ityopaa village when he and the late Gbashi were about leaving the venue of a burial they attended in the village.

He said; "We were leaving the venue of the burial on a motorcycle when some young men stopped our motorcycle and ordered us to kneel down.

"We refused to comply as we wanted to buy time to attract the attention of people who were still around.

"One of them opened fire on Hon. Gbashi three times and killed him instantly.

"He turned to me and the gun hooked. In the process of running to get another gun from one of them, I also ran and entered the crowd at the venue of the burial.

"He followed me, but could not get me, that was how I escaped death by the whiskers."

Naagh added that the gunmen took away the corpse of the late Gbashi and ran into the bush.

The chairman of Donga local government council, Hon. Nashuka Ipeyen, confirmed the incident, saying he had called security forces to the area.

"Yes, it's unfortunate that the incident happened. I spoke with the commander of the Special Forces and he has deployed his personnel to the area.

"Soldiers are currently combing the bushes in the area in xsearch of the corpse," he said.

Taraba State police spokesman, DSP Usman Abdullahi, said he was not aware of the development and promised to get back to our correspondent when information about the incident was available to him.

Police in Anambra State yesterday confirmed a violent attack at a funeral at Ebenebe community in Awka North local government area by suspected cultists.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria that the 34-year-old man whose funeral was holding at the time of the incident was killed on Dec. 30, 2021, also by suspected cultists.

He was killed at Amansea Area in Awka North.

Police spokesman in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident told newsmen that "a burial was going on when some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting.