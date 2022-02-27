Kenya: Deputy President Ruto Departs for 12-Day Tour of U.S., UK

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto left the country on Sunday morning for a 12-day tour of the United States and the United Kingdom where he will also meet Kenyans in the Diaspora.

Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok who is the head of Ruto's Presidential campaign secretariat posted a photo on Twitter with a caption stating that he will be accompanying the DP on the tour of the West.

"Accompanying DP William Ruto on an official whistle tour of the West, with a post 09 August 2022 message of hope and a better future for Kenyans and our nation. Lord, continue guiding and protecting us," Nanok said.

In the photo, DP can be seen enjoying a chit-chat with Nanok and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport VIP Lounge before they departed.

Ruto's Presidential Campaign Head of International Relations Ababu Namwamba had earlier stated that the DP tour was honouring invites by senior officials and top policy institutes in Washington, DC, and London.

During the tour, Ruto will share his thoughts on foreign policy, democracy, and governance, and expound his economic vision for Kenya and Africa.

In Washington, the Deputy President is scheduled to meet, among others, officials of the State Department and the Pentagon as well as the US Government National Security Council Advisor.

"He will also speak at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and at the University of Arizona's Washington Entrepreneurship Hub," Namwamba stated.

Namwamba further stated that in London, Ruto will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

"He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby," said Namwamba.