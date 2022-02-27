Nigeria: Abiodun Vows Tough Measures Against Ritual Killings

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has condemned the rise in killings and dismembering of human beings for ritual purposes.

While expressing concern over the involvement of young ones in the act, the governor vowed to deal decisively with anyone caught in the crime in accordance with the relevant laws.

The governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, noted that Ogun had been known over the years for being at the vanguard of 'Omoluabi' ethos, wondering when the decline in moral uprightness became the norm.

"We won't be identified by this notoriety. We have emplaced security measures in schools and all the villages, hamlets and towns to ensure zero-tolerance for ritualists. We will trail them, apprehend them, investigate them and make them serve as examples for those harbouring such sinister routes to wealth," he said.