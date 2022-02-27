Africa: Kenya - Akili TV Establishes a Niche for Itself As an Education Channel and Is Beginning to Develop a Sub-Saharan Expansion Plan

London — Akili TV is coming up for its second year birthday as a channel. It's been hard work but it has gone a long way to establishing itself as a niche education channel. Russell Southwood spoke to its co-founder Jesse Soleil about how it works and what he's got planned.

Soleil's wife is Kenyan and he had been going backwards and forward to the country for two decades: "I do a TED talk every year on how to make money out of content. A person came up to me afterwards and said 'I'm working for the Ministry of Information and Communications on Kenya's 2030 Vision and we want to make Kenya a content economy'. "

"My expertise and that of my co-founder (and business partner) Jeff Schoen is in the childrens' entertainment business. So we said we would do a pro-bono visit to see if we could help. We ended up at CCK and said it would be wonderful if we could get three hours of continuous TV on a broadcaster. They said they will ask you to pay and not share the revenue. But, they said, we're going from analog to digital: would you guys be interested in having a TV channel?"

It took the co-founders a year to put together a business plan and they took it to CCK (now named CAK) and within a week got a provisional license. By 2015 that provisional license was turned license and they started trying to raise money: "We put together the only childrens' education channel in the country. It was going to be Free-To-Air so that it would be free regardless of income level. After that, people asked us to be on the (pay-for) satellite and fibre platforms."

It planned to launch just as Covid-19 was careering around the globe. This proved both helpful and practically difficult. Parents stuck at home during lockdown were pleased to find suitable content for their offspring: "A large amount of programmes were not available because Covid-19 shut down everything in the USA and Canada. So we reduced the amount of programming in the initial offering."

One key challenge was how to get audience ratings: "Children were not part of the ratings measurement process: "After three and a half months we did an audience survey with Geopoll. The numbers from this survey showed we 5.5 million kids and 4.3 million parents watching every week." It ended up using Facebook as its marketing platform and got 100,000 parents following them in the first six month. It has also used Instagram which has "slightly higher LSMs."

The channel programming template is simple but effective. There are programmes aimed at those in early childhood in the mornings and early afternoon. These feature pre-academic learning of things like shapes, sounds, letters and phonics: "There was a lack of social and emotional programming in the early afternoon. For example, programmes that said it's OK to be angry but don't bite your friends. Be tolerant. Also kids coming home school can watch action and adventure with an educational bent." On Friday there is content for all the family that is "a guilty pleasure for parents." On Saturday morning there is youth programming before noon for when older kids want to take over the screens: "We're starting to think of doing original material in this slot." Sunday is repeats.

It raised US$1.75 million to launch the channel and is halfway through a second round to raise US$3.5 million. Money has come from Foundations and investors in the UK and USA who were "bullish about the idea. There were some who said TV is dead and wanted something on a mobile phone. Others said: why go to Africa?"

In order to attract advertising and avoid controversial products, Akili TV has "created the most child protective policy possible. No sugar, no candy, etc. There were plenty of people selling crisps who wanted to advertise but we had to turn them down." So its commercial advertising targets are diapers, different types of healthy consumer products and hygiene products like Dettol. There is then an NGO/Foundation stream of funding "where you get someone who understands what you're trying to do, organisations USAID and Keep Kenya Learning. We want to develop new, original programmes in Africa and we've got the grants to do it."

"The audience gap we've measured in Kenya, the growth we've been able to make happen and the trust we've built, we realize will be of value in other countries. We want to develop a Sub-Saharan African expansion plan with a strong Free-To-Air component and a lot of custom content."

In Brief

Meta is expanding the availability of Facebook Reels (https://bit.ly/3p8lc9w) for iOS and Android to more than 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. Meta is also introducing better ways to help creators to earn money, new creation tools and more places to watch and create Facebook Reels. Prior to this launch Reels was available on Facebook in India, Mexico, Canada, the U.S, and is now available across sub-Saharan Africa in: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Swaziland, South Africa, Seychelles, Senegal, Rwanda, Nigeria, Namibia, Mali, Malawi, Lesotho, Kenya, Guinea, Ghana, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Burkina Faso.

Africa Twenty Four (A24) Media has announced a three-month digital course scholarship for African storytellers. According to the promoters, the course will include a customisable syllabus based on current and future storytelling demands, aligning with prevailing industry, educational, and learning principles.

South Africa: The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has opted to cancel the replay of the first season of the repositioning SABC3 telenovela The Estate from the SABC1 schedule, leaving viewers who have been watching it to catch up with no finale on SABC1. The SABC decided to rerun the underperforming S3 telenovela from Clive Morris Productions on SABC1 since September 2021; however, it has now been removed before the first entire season has aired. The decision to start a programme and then end it without presenting the finish is accompanied by no explanation from the SABC, SABC3 or SABC1. The Estate, which has been struggling in the ratings on S3, will be replaced by a new telenovela on SABC1 starting Monday, March 7th, called The Executives, which will air Mondays to Wednesdays.

CN to the Rescue, Cartoon Network's original local production, returns for a new season. With authentic African humor and fresh, inventive content that mixes the forces of live-action comedy with great animation. Following the massive success of season one, which was the most-watched show across all kids' channels in South Africa in January 2021, CN to the Rescue2 takes us deeper into the adventurous parallel world of Tapiwa's 'Imagination Room.' The lines between reality and animation blur here, the story becomes more realistic, and the adventure becomes even crazier than ever!

South Africa: According to industry reports, eMedia Investments - a South African media giant - intends to close its etv News and Sports channel on its Openview satellite, which it claims is "no longer viable". It is envisaged that over three dozen employees at Etv News & Sport, including those working for eNCA, have received retrenchment letters. eMedia introduced the unique OpenNews, predominantly produced in Cape Town, three years ago in November 2018 on its Openview free-to-air satellite TV service on channel 120. It was South Africa's first commercial free-to-air TV news channel, intending to provide viewers across Southern Africa with a new extra TV news choice, more views, and more diversified news coverage.

DRC: Abolishing prison sentences for press offences (one of the 1996 press law's provisions) heads the list of 80 proposals that have been adopted by the DRC Government. Communication and media minister Patrick Muyaya told RSF that a bill to this effect should be presented quickly. A moratorium on arrests of journalists in connection with their work, another of the measures recommended by RSF and JED, is also high on the list. President Félix Tshisekedi, who presided over the opening and closing of this convention, reiterated his desire to guarantee journalists' safety by creating a dedicated alert mechanism, while at the same time stressing the need to foster a more professional and responsible press.

Nigeria: Creative Economy Practice at Co-creation Hub (CcHUB) is excited to announce the launch of the Creative Business Series. The Series aims to stimulate innovation in the African Creative Economy in order to catalyze further growth in the sector and capture maximum value for African creatives and other sector players. This will be done through the Creative Seminar Series and other activities such as our Mentoring Series, CreaTech Accelerator and other activities that will be unveiled soon. The Creative Business Series will be held as a seminar-style event curated for young creative entrepreneurs aged 18 - 40 years looking to improve their business skills. They will also get a chance to network and collaborate with other creatives outside their immediate network and access opportunities in the African Creative Industry.

Togo: The Togolese State and Canal+ Africa inked a related partnership agreement last Friday, February 18, 2022, to add the country's national television station TVT to CANAL+'s paid service. Akodah Ayewouadan, Minister of Communication and Media, and David Mignot, CEO of CANAL+ Africa, represented the two partners, respectively. CANAL+ will broadcast TVT in high definition (HD) as soon as the decoder migration is completed (in Q1 2023) under the three-year renewable contract. TVT, which is now available on Canal+ channel no.260, will be in a better position after Canal+ sets up a service plan expressly for Togo.

ENO is coming. African streaming service Showmax has announced its first-ever Original title in Ghana, ENO, which will premiere on Showmax in March 2022. Set in Accra, the 13-part drama series follows Abena Baafi, a single mother who is determined to meddle in her three daughters' lives by steering them towards the path of rich suitors. However, her 'girls' have a mind of their own and soon a mother's dream becomes a daughter's nightmare. ENO stars Africa Magic Viewers' Choice (AMVCAs) winner Gloria Osei-Sarfo (The Perfect Picture - Ten Years Later) as Abena, with Miss Malaika 2018 Mariam Owusu-Poku, Ghana Movies Awards nominee Esi Hammond (Rumours) and Emelia Asiedu as her three daughters.