Nigeria: Bandits Sack 10 Villages , Kill 7 in Niger

27 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

For the first time terrorists have extended their attacks to Lavun local government area of Niger State, sacking 10 villages and killing seven villagers in the southern part of the State.

A willager, who preferred anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that, "currently as I am talking to you, bandits have taken over all the interior villages between Batati through Egbako heading towards Dabban, going to Akare in Wushishi local government area."

It was learnt that only in Sheshisa the bandits killed three villagers.

Details Later...

