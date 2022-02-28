Nigeria: Russian Crisis - Nigerian Pastor Narrates How He Fled Ukraine

Sunday Adelaja, a Nigerian pastor based in Ukraine, has narrated how he left Ukraine.

Adelaja, who is the founding pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations, Ukraine, said this in a Facebook video broadcast.

Narrating how the bridge leading to his residence was bombed, Adelaja said if he had not fled with his family, he might have been killed by the missiles, which hit part of his residence.

"This is the first time I and my family have been able to have a place to put our head in the last 48 hours. We've been travelling, some times walk, run, sometimes we are in the car, standing in long queue of people who want to escape for their lives in Ukraine."

"I wanted to stay back and send my wife to get out of the country if necessary, but then I got an information that in the few days, that was two days ago, the Russians were going to enter Kyiv. And from the American intelligence, we got to know that they have a list of people for elimination. This is not ordinary people but it is for influential people, people who have public opinion and I am on that list. And I know that I am on that list because I have been persona non grata in Russia since 2005. I've been a personal enemy of Putin for close to 20 years now. He banned me from going to Russia. Anyway, that's another story," he said.

Adelaja said before he left, he hid some African students in an underground bunker at his apartment.

"But before I left, we were able to gather some African students in my house; some people live with me and some people came to join. We have underground bunker in my house now; so everybody are in the underground bunker. I would have lived there , stayed back but when I was told that I am on the list, all our leaders in the church and people said I must live."

"So, I had to quickly arrange for myself and pastor Bose to go to a safe place. So as I am talking to you right now, we are in a safe place. I will not give you more details than that but the most important thing is that we are no more in that place where they bombed, that bridge leading to my house they bombed. We escaped before then, otherwise we would not have been able to escape, the shelling is just all around our house.

"We just want to let you know that we are safe. So, your prayers should keep on going for a lot of people, Ukrainian citizens, foreigners, students, families. Just keep on keep on praying for Ukraine," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Firsthand experience of war

Before he fled Ukraine, Adelaja had shared his experience of the ongoing war in a Facebook post.

He had written, "Hello Dear Friends, While we still have access to internet here in Ukraine, since no more telephone communication is possible within Ukraine, I will like to use this opportunity to send out this message to our friends and families all over the world.

"Yes, it is true. We are under attacks in Ukraine. We couldn't believe it for a long time that Russian Federation would attack Ukraine, but alas it has happened. Personally I thought this is not possible but I'm right now in the midst of it. Americans were right...

"From my house here Kiev I could hear bombs and loud sounds of shelling. We are in the midst of a total war with Russia. We stand in faith, we stand in God, we put our trust in his promises, while we hope for the best. We ask the world to pray for Ukraine

"Pray for peace. Pray for Russia. Pray for world leaders Especially for the president of Russia, Ukraine, USA. Meanwhile, we are staying safe at home, praying and believing God for the best."