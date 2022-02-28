Nigeria: Osinbajo Discusses Climate Change, Coups, Others in Tanzania

28 February 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his Tanzanian counterpart, Philip Mpango, on Sunday, in Arusha, Tanzania, held bilateral talks.

The two spoke on issues ranging from climate change and technology to deterring unconstitutional changes of government in Africa.

Osinbajo is in Tanzania to speak at inaugural session of the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights for the year 2022 scheduled for Feb. 28.

They also discussed issues of interest to both Nigeria and Tanzania, including infrastructure development, trade and investment, technology, climate change and democracy.

According to Osinbajo, ECOWAS has experienced in just under a year, four coups d'etat including attempts.

He said that it was disturbing because such things ought to have been put behind the region.

"It is something that we think has to do with more cooperation. AU has been very forthcoming (in condemnation) in saying that we cannot tolerate unconstitutional seizures of power.

"But sanctioning these coupists without any proper "teeth" has not been particularly effective.

"There might be a need for us to reach out to some of the regional bodies, development financial institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, and the EU.

" The EU has been quite responsive but we think that we can do a lot more just in terms of cooperation, so there is an effective deterrent if everyone agrees that undemocratic change of government is unacceptable."

On climate change and the attendant goal of net-zero emissions, Osinbajo said the major challenge was that the wealthier countries were abandoning fossil fuels and gas and some of them were already defunding gas projects. NAN

