South Africa: It's a Triple Eviction! – BBMzansi

It was a cracker of a Live Eviction Show, tonight, and the season's first – and potentially only – TRIPLE EVICTION! Yoli, Norman and Vyno were all shown the door.

It started like any other Live Eviction Show: Lawrence walked out, named the Nominees, that sort of thing. But then – as some viewers who were paying attention noticed – he addressed the Housemates a bit earlier than usual. This isn't a big deal, in and of itself, but some people were wondering if he was getting it out of the way because he was freeing up some time to get things done.

The things that needed doing were Yoli, Norman and Vyno. Yoli was the first to be Evicted, but she seemed to deal with it pretty well. "I was really expecting it," she told Lawrence. She was a little miffed when she found out that she had been Nominated by Themba and Nale, but she understood their reasons: she hadn't been Nominated yet, so it was her turn.

Unfortunately for Yoli, her first time on the Nominations list was also her last. She left the show just as she entered it: with a smile and a positive attitude.

Norman was the next Housemate to be shown the door. His time on Big Brother Mzansi was certainly emotional. As a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, Norman never shied away from crying when he felt upset or laughing when he felt joy. We – and the other Housemates – always knew where he stood on a situation. When shown the reel of who Nominated him, he was outraged that Mphowabadimo had been one of them. He also said that the upstairs bedroom was filled with "snakes", so we can safely assume there's not much love lost, there.

Third, and finally, Vyno was told that he had to leave the House. After giving Terry a kiss and greeting the other Housemates, Vyno walked onto the stage with Lawrence with his customary swagger. "Everything is strategy," he told Lawrence, although he insisted that his relationship with Terry was fair dinkum real. This jars a little bit with some of the comments he made while inside the House, so time will tell if their ship is built to last.

And, just like that, the House is now home to only 11 – but not for long. One week from today, we have another Live Eviction Show, and another Eviction. Or two. Or… three?

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 is broadcast live 24/7 on DStv Channel 198. There is a daily highlight show on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), Tuesdays to Fridays starting 25 January 2022 at 22.30. Sunday Eviction Shows begin on 30 January at 18:00 and will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic.

