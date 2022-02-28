Tanzania: Extension Officers Told to Monitor Coffee Seedlings Planting

Kyerwa — The government has directed extension officers in Kagera Region to monitor planting and growing of robusta coffee seedlings provided for free to ensure the target of producing 300,000 tonnes of coffee annually is met.

The directives were issued over the weekend by the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Antony Mavunde when launching the distribution of free robusta coffee seedlings to Kagera farmers in Karenge Ward in Kamukwanzi "B" village.

He said the government intends to boost the agriculture sector and that is why it has decided to provide robusta seedlings for free to farmers in a move to improve coffee farming.

Mr Mavunde said the extension officers must make regular visits to farmers to know their challenges and educate them about the benefits of using robusta seedlings in modern coffee farming.

He insisted that farmers must be educated to leave old seedlings which were planted over 25 years ago which produce very little coffee compared to robusta seedlings.

"Today I am handing over 2 million robusta seedlings funded by the government and produced by JJAD Kagera Farmers in collaboration with Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) but to provide seedlings for free is insufficient if farmers don't have the knowledge and they can't manage their farms so we must do something to ensure farmers improve their farming," he said.

He said the government plans to procure motorcycles for the extension officers to enable them to make regular visits to farmers regularly.

He added, there are also plans to increase the number of extension officers to 20,000 from the current 6,704.

The Deputy Minister urged TCB to look for new coffee markets to enable farmers to sell their products without any inconveniences and pledged that government will no longer tolerate a delay of payment to farmers.

On his side, the Director of JJAD Kagera Farmers (T), which produced three million robusta seedlings, Dr Albert Katagira said each seedling were produced for 150/-which were paid by the government through TCB.

Either, Dr Katagira asked the Deputy Minister to look at how they can increase the price of seedlings from the current of 150/- to enable JAAD farmers to produce more and more seedlings.

"We are ready to produce even 10 million robusta seedlings but we are asking the government to increase the price so that we can manage to do that," said Katagira.

He advised the government to form a committee to coordinate the production of coffee seedlings and also coordinate the distribution to farmers so that the coffee production can increase.

Dr Katagira also urged TCB to engage large scale coffee buyers to contribute to the seedlings production because they are part and parcel and will benefit from the coffee production in the country.

The TCB Acting Director, Primus Kimaryo, said the two million robusta seedlings are ready for plantation and will be distributed for free to farmers in Kyerwa District and Kagera Region at large and after the launching, the seedlings will be handed over to the district leaders.

"Seedlings will be distributed for free to farmers who have already prepared their farms and this will make it easy for those who need seedlings instead of giving them to anyone else," he said.