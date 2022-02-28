Tanzania: Bolt Touts Use of Compressed Natural Gas

BOLT Tanzania has expressed commitment to continue encouraging its drivers to embrace cost-efficient and environmental friendly Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to cut down emissions.

Bolt Country Manager Remmy Eseka said in Dar es Salaam at the weekend that "Through Bolt's Green Plan, drivers on our platform to use CNG is a testament of our commitment to fight for better cities whilst empowering our drivers and providing them with the best earning opportunities.

Through the use of CNG, drivers' costs have been reduced significantly. As a result, they can grow their earnings and also protect the environment,"

One of the drivers using the Bolt platform for two years now, Amri Mkiwa said, "Since I began using CNG, my earnings especially while using the Bolt App have increased by 85 per cent as my expenses have greatly reduced.

Currently, I spend 15,000/- to fill up with gas, yet previously I would use 30,000/- to 35,000/- to fill up with petrol. I would highly recommend the switch to CNG,"

In its quest to achieve this, Bolt has been working with drivers in Tanzania by encouraging them to transition from petrol to CNG, one of the cleanest burning fuels available.

In line with the company's focus on accelerating the expansion of its new and existing mobility products, Bolt encourages its drivers to embrace environmentally friendly options that will reduce their overall expenses and carbon footprint, which translates to lesser pollution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CNG is an eco-friendly fuel gas made up of compressed natural gas (methane) down to less than 1 per cent of its volume.

The CNG is safer than gasoline and diesel, and it reduces carbon emissions by 90 to 97 per cent and is used in traditional petrol/internal combustion engine vehicles that have been modified or have specifically been manufactured for CNG use.

"Through the use of CNG, I have been able to reduce my expenses, boost my earnings and take my two children to international schools.

On the highest, I can spend up to 17,500/- to fill up the car with gas, enabling me to make at least 70,000/- per day while using the Bolt platform.

Therefore, the use of natural gas helps reduce one's expenses by up to 75 per cent," said Elias Mruma, another Bolt driver.

Bolt continues to invest intently in green transport options across Africa and seeks to expand its sustainable mobility alternatives in East Africa. These will include Bolt green ride category, electric tuk-tuks, and e-bicycles.