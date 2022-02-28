South Sudan - UN Mission to Step Up Patrols Following Rising Violence in Unity State

25 February 2022
UN News Service

Perpetrators responsible for recent escalating violence in Unity state, South Sudan, must be held accountable, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said in a statement on Friday.

Fighting between the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition and armed youths, which began in Mirmir Payam, has spread to several villages in Koch, Mayiandit and Leer.

"UNMISS strongly condemns the violence at a time when humanitarian needs are rising, and people are already reeling from the worst flooding in decades," the statement said.

Killings, rapes and looting

The violence has been mounting over the past two weeks.

Civilians have been killed, while others were injured or forced to flee their homes. Property was destroyed and humanitarian supplies were also looted in the violence.

Nine women were raped between 22 and 23 February, health facilities in Leer town reported.

Prevent further escalation

UNMISS has appealed to national and local leaders, and armed groups, to immediately stop the violence.

"The Mission urges national and local authorities to take immediate measures to reduce tensions and to prevent further escalation of the situation," the statement said.

UNMISS will ramp up patrols and continue to work with stakeholders at the state, national and local level, as well as communities, to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions and insecurity.

It also plans to conduct missions to the affected areas to assess the situation and document allegations of violations and abuses.

The statement calls for authorities to carry out timely investigations and urges the Government to hold accountable those responsible for instigating and participating in the violence.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X