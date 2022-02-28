Nigeria: Embraer, Air Peace Sign Services Agreement for E195-E2s Fleet

Embraer has announced that it has signed a comprehensive long-term services agreement with Air Peace, Nigeria and West Africa's largest airline, to support the airline's E195-E2 and ERJ fleet.

Embraer made the announcement during the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Middle East Conference in Dubai.

The contract includes access to the Pool Program, which includes component exchanges and repair services for hundreds of reparable items for Air Peace's Embraer aircraft, and the installation of the Ahead-Pro (Aircraft Health Analysis and Diagnosis - PROgnosis) in the airline's E195-E2 fleet.

"This service agreement with Embraer is important to Air Peace's operational success, offering us immediate access to an inventory of parts, that is efficiently managed and reduces our capex (capital expenditure) requirement for initial provision of spare parts," said Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide.

"In addition, with the Ahead-Pro, we will be able to anticipate any potential maintenance issues and optimise the aircraft use, enhancing our fleet schedule reliability." she added.

Air Peace is the launch customer in Africa for the E2s, the newest, most efficient, and most comfortable aircraft in the segment.

The airline is also the global launch customer for Embraer's innovative premium staggered seating design. The airline has 13 firm orders for the E195-E2s, with 17 remaining purchase rights for the same model while operates 8 ERJs 145. Five of the 13 firm orders were delivered in 2021, with more to be delivered this year.

"Every service contract is important because it shows the customers' trust in Embraer's direct support to our products. As the first E2 operator in Africa, our main goal is to support Air Peace's smooth aircraft operations," said Head of Worldwide Customer Support and Aftermarket Sales, Embraer Services & Support, Danielle Vardaro.

The Pool Program will provide the most efficient and reliable solutions to Air Peace's fleet. The airline will benefit from the availability of spare parts, enjoy significant savings on repair and service costs, and maintain a profitable operation. Currently, the Pool Program supports more than 50 airlines worldwide.

Embraer's Pool Program is designed to allow airlines to minimize their upfront investment in high-value repairable inventories and resources and to take advantage of Embraer's technical expertise and its vast component repair service provider network. The results are significant savings on repair and inventory carrying costs, reduction in required warehousing space, and the virtual elimination of the need for resources required for repair management, while ultimately providing guaranteed performance levels.

The Ahead-Pro is a state-of-the-art maintenance diagnostic management tool. The system leads to corrective and preventive maintenance planning management optimization and has been well recognized by customers worldwide.